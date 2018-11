View this post on Instagram

People are calling Claire Foy 'Chameleon' since she could transform every character she portrays perfectly. I'm so proud of you, Miss Foy! . Excerpt: As we mentioned earlier, Foy is a chameleon who really does transform herself for each role. On The Crown, she looks regal, young and very much like Elizabeth II. In Steven Soderbergh's iPhone-shot thriller Unsane, however, she has dyed blonde-streaked hair. In the forthcoming First Man, opposite Ryan Gosling, she's a short-haired brunette. In the upcoming Stieg Larsson reboot The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest, she's the aggressively pierced leather fanatic Lisabeth Salander, meaning the only people she really resembles is Rooney Mara and Noomi Rapace, who've also played the character previously. We mention this because, frankly, we're not 100% sure what Claire Foy looks like when she's out in the real world. So don't really blame security here. If she had a torn ticket we might not have let her in, either.