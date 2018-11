DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS: okay how are you guys gonna top Toy Story 3!?



PIXAR: Buzz & Woody get a new friend!



SHAREHOLDERS: great! What is it?



PIXAR: it’s a plastic fork.



SHAREHOLDERS: okay but seriously.



PIXAR: its name is Forky.



SHAREHOLDERS: ...we’re gonna be so rich



PIXAR: pic.twitter.com/6oqvSCP89m