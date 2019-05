View this post on Instagram

We have so many awesome die hard fans - aka STANS - that we wanted to show some love right back! We’re celebrating our 2-Year Anniversary and 1,000th show and want YOU to be part of our tribute! Post a video of yourself telling us why you love #MagicMikeLive using #IStanMML for a chance to WIN tickets and what so many of you have been asking for: an opportunity to be pulled on stage! 😉💖 #MML1000