Gerechtigkeit

They want to save lives – instead, volunteers collect plastic from the Mediterranean Sea

On board of the rescue ships that aren't allowed to rescue.

The small grey rubber dinghy, which everyone calls "Hülse" (shell), chugs loudly towards the red old fishing cutter, the "Seefuchs" (sea fox) of the organization Sea-Eye. Neeske Beckmann steers the small boat to the starboard side of the cutter. "Good morning," calls the 29-year-old and jumps onto the wooden deck. It's hot. Crew members scratch rust from the railing, others cook spaghetti with vegetables in the galley. There is nothing else to do.

For months the rescue ships of Sea-Watch, Sea-Eye and Mission Lifeline have been stuck in Malta.

The volunteers are not allowed to help the refugees at sea. Only the "Mare Junio" was allowed to leave, but therefore Sea-Watch had to join forces with the Italian organization Mediterranea. (bento).



"Sea-Eye"-machinist Marco Müller comes on deck, wipes his oily hands on a cloth. He picks up an old truck tarpaulin from a corner. "We're making a banner now," says Beckmann. Soon another Germany-wide demo will take place, the volunteers on Malta want to deliver photos from the site for Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Beckmann knows her way around banners. In Magdeburg, where she studied psychology, neo-Nazis often demonstrated. She protested against it, became a spokeswoman, was targeted by right-wing radicals, who even published her address. Now the 29-year-old is Mission part of the "Lifeline" crew. The ship made the headlines because in June it had to wait five days at sea with 234 refugees on board. Only then did Malta approve the entry.