View this post on Instagram

I have discovered the Netflix program #tidyingupwithmariekondo and, after what I posted yesterday about being able to use what I have because I know I have it, this concept is perfect. I watched it yesterday for the first time and I am now determined to sort out my whole house. This is my son's drawer and what I found is that he has a lot of vests. I was going to buy him some new ones because I didn't think he had enough! I don't care if this is faddy or if it's just another bandwagon to jump on, I need this in my life! And so does the environment! This drawer is sorted into clothing types and not colours so it's not as visually appealing as it could be but it is far more practical this way. #sparkjoy#mariekondomethod#mariekondo#organiseyourlife #sustainablekids#buywhatyouneed#badminimalist#tidyingup