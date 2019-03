View this post on Instagram

#strangethingschallenge Our collection holds various #strangethings. We are going to present you a few of our favorites here. Object 3/5: The hairdressing tape You now the brand "Scotch" for their tape, right? But did you know they also produced a special hair set for styling purposes? It was advertised as a "special hairdressing tape". Fancy women of the 80s used its power to hold their curls in shape when under the hairdryer. The @ddrmuseum sure has some #strangethings in its collection too. We would like to invite you to take part in the #strangethingschallenge and show us 5 objects in 5 days and to nominate each day a different museum to do so as well.