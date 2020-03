It’s time to talk about gun control. Mass shootings like the one in Parkland, Florida will keep happening unless we take action to change gun laws in America. Watch the video to learn what you can do to push gun reform. #NationalSchoolWalkout Links: Grok Nation: http://bit.ly/GrokGunControl Everytown For Gun Safety: https://everytown.org/throwthemout/ National School Walkout: https://www.facebook.com/events/1767175080245694/?active_tab=about