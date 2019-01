View this post on Instagram

Sound Installation in Africa Plays Toto’s Africa Forever Set in the Namib desert, which is not only the oldest desert in Africa but the world, I set up a sound installation which pays tribute to probably the most popular song of the last four decades: Toto - Africa The sound installation consists of 6 speakers which are attached to an MP3 player that only has one song on it - Toto’s Africa. The song is put on loop and the installation runs on solar batteries to keep Toto going for all eternity.