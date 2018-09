View this post on Instagram

Saturday laziness at its peak: I went out into the world for a total of 15 minutes to pick up my library holds and a latte. Back in comfy clothes and listening to @literaryhub ‘s new podcast FICTION/NON/FICTION, which is brilliant. The first episode is titled The Art of Kneeling: Colin Kaepernck Edition and features guest Brit Bennett, author of The Mothers. . Library haul includes: Mrs. Fletcher by Tom Perrotta (which I’ve had on hold since it’s summer release), White Bodies by Jane Robins (I feel like this has been all over bookstagram this month), and Caleb and Kit by Beth Vrabel (comes highly recommended by @kathareads, and tells the story of a boy with cystic fibrosis). . I’m about halfway through a month of not buying books and am having a lot of realizations about my book-buying habits. I’ll share more about it at the end of the month, but it’s probably similar to a cleanse. 🤔 . Hope everyone is enjoying the weekend!