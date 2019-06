View this post on Instagram

Caspar van Wittel (1653-1736), also known as Gaspare Vanvitelli, became famous and revered in his adopted homeland Italy. During the 17th and 18th century, he painted Rome, Naples and Venice in minute detail, influencing famous Italian cityscape painters such as Canaletto and Bellotto. Van Wittel was born in Amersfoort, left around 1673 for Italy, earned a good reputation for himself there and never returned to the Netherlands.

Van Wittel made many paintings for noble families, but foreign visitors also became a substantial part of his clientele. Wealthy travelers bought works in memory of their visit to the Eternal City. For them, Van Wittel painted iconic city views of the Colosseum, the Arch of Titus, Piazza del Popolo and Piazza Navona. Although Van Wittel often made several versions of cityscapes, he never delivered two identical paintings. The same architectural elements were depicted several times, but Van Wittel provided each work with a unique decoration by adding different characters and vehicles.

With the exhibition MAESTRO VAN WITTEL – Dutch master of the Italian cityscape, Kunsthal KAdE honours this master with a major retrospective (‪26 January – 5 May 2019‬). It puts his extensive oeuvre in the context of his Dutch learning period and his influence on the later Italian vedutisti.

Caspar van Wittel – ‪Piazza Navona, Rome‬ – 1699

Carmen Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection on loan at the Kunsthal KAdE Amersfoort