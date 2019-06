View this post on Instagram

Unspread your legs, guys! My new column for @voguegermany is out and about unmasking internalized masculine behaviors and why it’s time to break out of heteronormative masculinity - not only for queer, but straight men in particular... I’ve also included a few cute, simple practices! . The article is available in german and english. Link in bio! . 📷 @annawegelin . Anzeige, da Marken- und Personenverlinkung . #DasNeueBlau