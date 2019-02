View this post on Instagram

Introducing the Pantone Color of the Year 2019, PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral - an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge. Sociable and spirited, the engaging nature of Living Coral welcomes and encourages lighthearted activity. Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, Living Coral embodies our desire for playful expression. #COY2019