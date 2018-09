View this post on Instagram

It’s an honor to take part supporting the @wsl in announcing prize money pay equality for men and women in surfing. It’s awesome that they’ve taken it upon themselves to step up and make this statement for the collective group. I’m convinced that men want to rule the world to try and impress women! But it’s easier and more flattering to start by treating them as our equals in the workplace. It’ll be interesting to hear people’s comments regarding the topic. I believe it’s a great precedent to set in sports and challenges what has been the norm. My brothers and I were raised predominantly by our mom on a small weekly paycheck so it’s refreshing to set an example as a sport for what should be the norm, and not the exception, in society. #CatchThisWave is the hashtag. Join in the conversation! ✌🏽🏄🏽‍♂️ • • • • After reading comments, people make a lot of valid but, frankly, redundant points about open markets. This isn’t a market dictating who gets paid more for selling goods. This is a choice by the owners of our tour to give equal prize money for equal commitment to the sport and respective careers. Good on ‘em for the gesture and support of the #WomenWhoShred. Maybe anyone who has a problem with it should have to surf against them for rights to an opinion?! 🤷🏽‍♂️👊🏽😀