Shortly after, the boat swings. She closes her eyes. "Oh, I miss ship movements."

Since 2015 there have been NGOs in the Mediterranean, a response to Frontex, which replaced the Italian naval operation Mare Nostrum. More than 130,000 people were rescued by the Italians.

Frontex, on the other hand, should above all secure the border. Critics called this a failure of European refugee policy. Off the Libyan coast alone, the civilian rescuers have saved more than 100,000 in the past three years, a quarter of all the refugees there.

Critics, however, accuse them of fueling the flight across the Mediterranean and enabling human trafficking.

Beckmann was on her first mission in April – back then with Sea-Eye. "Then we noticed that the political climate was turning. When the organization asked the MRCC, the sea rescue control center, for refugees at sea, it was rejected. None there, they said.

A short time later it became clear that this was not true. In the meantime, however, the Libyan Coast Guard had arrived to bring refugees back to Libya. A country known for torture, rape, and human trafficking. Critics say: Not only would UN countries violate the Geneva Refugee Convention, but international maritime law also prescribes a passage to a "safe place".