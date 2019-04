View this post on Instagram

Society still has a long way to go when it comes to breastfeeding in public. A recent survey found that 1 in 3 nursing mums have had to express milk in the toilet at work. Mums are still being told to cover up while feeding their babies in public places. These mothers have the right to feel empowered, safe and supported however and wherever they feed their babies. The #FreetheFeed campaign by @elvie is a great way to raise awareness of this crazy stigma and get people talking about how breastfeeding mums can be better supported. And who doesn't love giant boobs?! 😉 📸: @huffpostuk #breastfeedingmum #supportbreastfeedingmums #nojoke #stopthestigma #nursingmums #newbornlife