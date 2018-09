Miracles do happen at Reef HQ Great Barrier Reef Aquarium! We are proud to announce the arrival of “Cleo” and “CC” two healthy beautiful baby female leopard shark pups. Leonie, one of our female leopard sharks, has produced two pups without a father. Genetic testing of Cleo has conclusively shown that she is the parthenogenic offspring of Leonie. There are only a few recorded examples of “virgin births” in captivity in the world. Cleo is approximately 8 weeks old and CC is approximately 3 weeks old. As you can see in the footage there are other eggs that we are hoping will produce further sisters – we’ll keep you posted. Cleo is now on display and visiting hours are 9:30am to 5pm daily :-) #reefhqaquarium #townsville #townsvilleshines #thisisqueensland #alivewithcuriosity #greatbarrierreef #lovethereef #leopardshark #leopardsharkpups #parthenogenesis #miraclesdohappen