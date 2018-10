Today

C&A apologises for Nazi-look sweaters

That sweater might not have been a good idea.

"Division" is written on the children's sweater from C&A. The black font has a white border. The font: Fraktur. Sweaters like these were sold by the fashion chain C&A. The problem: The sweaters are reminiscent of Nazi fashion. "Division Germania" is a right-wing rock band; at Nazi concerts, many men with bald heads appear in Division shirts. (taz)

C&A has now also noticed this, taken the sweaters out of the range and apologized. A C&A spokesman is quoted in "Waz" and "taz" that the company had made a "regrettable mistake".

How did this happen?

At first, a Twitter user had pointed out the similarity. Her accusation: Did C&A consciously take inspiration from a neo-Nazi label?