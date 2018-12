Und hier ist der Text zum Mitlesen und wirken lassen:

Santa, baby, I hear you’ve got some presents

For me, Miley

I've been an awfully good girl,

Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight

Santa, baby, I don’t fancy any fancy jewelry, not me

I’ve got something else in mind

Santa baby, and i don’t need your presents tonight

Don’t want diamonds, cash or stocks

Nothing that comes in a box

No more fluff, I’ve had enough

And I can buy my own damn stuff

Santa baby, I’ve got a baller car of my own,

No loans,

And I bought it myself

Santa baby, with zero help from Elf on the Shelf

Listen Santa to what I say

A girl's best friend is equal pay

Stop interrupting me when i talk

And don’t text me pictures of your ***