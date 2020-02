Wir haben mit einem der Facebook-Administratoren von Frozenchook gechattet. Noch möchten die Jungs anonym bleiben. Entstanden ist die Idee in einer Partynacht:

"It was 6 in the morning after a big night, our mate comes home from another party and tells us to come and find him in 30 seconds. I'm sure you can guess what we found 30 seconds later in middle of the hallway. Soon we shared it amongst our friends via our private Facebook page. We received so much enjoyment and so many positive reactions that we decided to share it with the public."