"I read about a curious case recently. An Australian public official sued her employer because she had injured herself whilst having sex on a business trip. The lawsuit wasn’t successful. The high court ruled that her employer neither directly nor indirectly caused the woman’s sexual behavior. The ruling also stated that sex wasn’t part of the “normal events” that take place during a business trip, such as sleeping, eating or taking a shower. Wait a second. Not normal? That’s not entirely true!" Do you take your Womanizer with you on business trips? Find out about hooks and Capoeira in bed on our blog O Diaries.