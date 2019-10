View this post on Instagram

Hope your week is off to a great start! Let’s take these words to heart in all that we put our hands to.. “If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets as a Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, ‘Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.” “No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.” MLK 🔥