Bloodbath by: Christian Drake It came in like the barking of dogs in your belly, The clock in you unwound, The little room collapsed, And the blood trickled out in a thin red ribbon, Licking the white sheets. They call it a period. But it's really more of a run-on sentence, isn't it? Babbling on all week. The day-long math test of cramps shooting through you Like swimmers' stitches when you're in the middle of a river. And I watch you fight to swim to the other side of the bed, Kicking, Gasping for air between gulps of chamomile tea. But when the blood is calm, It is beautiful as a bone-handled knife. It's a presence not like a ghost, But like a memory in your skin: Changing the pitch and timbre of your body As I pull my fingers across your belly, And you find my lips in the dark like a magnet, And I slip my fingers through your hair as gently as static, And you say "Baby, not tonight. I'm on my period." And I say: "Baby, I will make love to you until we look like a war zone." Give me the sweet murder of your body Until they string up crime scene tape across the bedroom, Because period sex is awesome. I will love you like surgery and I will transplant your heart. I will love you like a horror movie, Because it's about to be a blood bath in here. I need a heart transfusion of your love: Type A positive Because you can't B negative When I'm giving you my O, O, O. I wanna surf your crimson wave, And invite your Aunt Flo in for a threesome. I wanna put my submarine in your Red Sea And hunt for Red October. And do not hesitate to ask me to go snorkeling down there, Because if I'm going to order the finest steak, I'm gonna eat it rare. I crave the taste of blood. And I want your nerves raw, Like a bullet-wound Valentine. And whether it's hard or sweet, We're gonna leave Rorschach's on the sheets, And hand prints on the walls. So throw that tampon in the air like a cotton spudnick. Just lob it. Because in the end, I wanna be bloodier than John Wayne Bobbitt. Yeah, your time of the month has perfect timing, Because you open like the elevator doors in The Shining. I want some darling, I want to taste copper like I'm dying.