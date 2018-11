View this post on Instagram

There will always be people who try to tell you who you are or who you should be. Why is it ok to be like this or why it isn’t to be like that. We can give people the power over our minds and emotions, or we can focus on the positive things and don’t give negativity a space to exist. I know exactly how it feels, I know that it’s not easy! We all have to deal with so much fucked up shit. Some have their problems with parents or mean kids at school, hate on Insta, hate because of the color of our fucking skin, our weight or WHATEVER. It’s a little easier if you know you’re not alone ❤❤ You’re stronger than you think 💪🏻💪🏻 you’ll get through the bad stuff and you’re gonna be soooo much stronger afterward as well! Let us fight against hate in choosing love - again and again. Everything we give attention grows - let us focus on love! Only Love, L