View this post on Instagram

So much fun! IKEA furnishes famous TV Show living rooms with their products! Friends, The Simpsons and Stranger Things. See them all - and the products- on our blog today (link in bio) #ikea #ikeareallifeseries #thesimpsons #marketing #promotion #furnitureshopping #homefurnishings #onlineshopping #tvshows #tvlivingrooms #ikealivingroom #ikeafurniture #ifitshipitshere