Weder ein richtiger Laptop, noch ein mobiles Gerät

Nicole Nguyen, BuzzFeed

"If you’re considering Apple’s ultralight laptop, you’re probably not editing an insane amount of video or doing a ton of processor-intensive gaming. You’re probably looking at a lot of Facebook, watching a bunch of Netflix, checking email, and maybe occasionally editing some photos. In this case, the iPad Pro might be up your alley."



Tablets sind jetzt mächtiger als Notebooks

John Gruber, Daring Fireball

"The new MacBook is slower, gets worse battery life, and even its cheapest configuration costs $200 more than the top-of-the-line iPad Pro. The iPad Pro is more powerful, cheaper, has a better display, and gets better battery life."

