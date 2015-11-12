Alles über das iPad Pro
Apple verkauft jetzt das iPad Pro in Deutschland. Das Display ist mit 12,9 Zoll deutlich größer als bei einem iPhone 6s Plus (5,5 Zoll) oder einem herkömmlichen iPad (9,7 Zoll). Das neue iPad ist richtig schnell, wenn auch die Apps für iOS das Gerät noch zurückhalten. Viel mehr als Multitasking ist noch nicht drin.
Pro ist vor allem der Preis: 899 Euro kostet das Monster-iPad in der Basisversion, mit mehr Speicher und Mobilfunk 1229 Euro. Aber erst durch Zubehör wird aus dem iPad Pro ein Ersatz für den Computer: Tastatur (179 Euro) und Stylus (109 Euro) machen das Gerät teurer als ein MacBook Air.
Das iPad Pro in Zahlen: 305,7 mm hoch, 220,6 mm breit, 6,9 mm tief, 713 Gramm schwer.
Für wen ist das iPad Pro? Was ist von den Apple-Werbeversprechen zu halten? Wir haben uns durch die ersten Testberichte gelesen. Hier sind nützliche Infos:
Wer sich an den Stift gewöhnt hat, will ihn nicht mehr missen
"Das iPad Pro ist eine produktive Universalmaschine, die dazu einlädt, aktiv zu sein. Deswegen kommt sie zu Hause ebenso zum Einsatz wie unterwegs. Sie zeigt allerdings dann auch ihre Schwächen. Den Akku zwingt man bei häufigem Gebrauch an einem Tag in die Knie."
Erst mit zusätzlicher Tastatur ein Computerersatz, dann aber so schwer wie ein Notebook
Matthias Kremp, SPIEGEL ONLINE
"Das iPad Pro ist ein typisches iPad, nur größer und schneller. Auf die Akkulaufzeit hat das keine Auswirkungen, im Test hielt das Gerät locker zehn Stunden durch. Das Aufladen dauerte danach allerdings auch stattliche fünf Stunden."
Giant iPad pro + me, for scale. pic.twitter.com/WdL8OY5zTr— Nicole Nguyen (@itsnicolenguyen) September 9, 2015
Weder ein richtiger Laptop, noch ein mobiles Gerät
"If you’re considering Apple’s ultralight laptop, you’re probably not editing an insane amount of video or doing a ton of processor-intensive gaming. You’re probably looking at a lot of Facebook, watching a bunch of Netflix, checking email, and maybe occasionally editing some photos. In this case, the iPad Pro might be up your alley."
Tablets sind jetzt mächtiger als Notebooks
"The new MacBook is slower, gets worse battery life, and even its cheapest configuration costs $200 more than the top-of-the-line iPad Pro. The iPad Pro is more powerful, cheaper, has a better display, and gets better battery life."
iOS gehört Apples Zukunft, nicht OS X
"The iPad Pro is a fantastic tablet, not to mention the first iPad in ages that has an obvious value next to our giant smartphones. It starts as a big, powerful, beautiful screen, and with the right accessories and apps can be almost any kind of device you want. So, yeah: size matters."
Besser als ein Microsoft Surface, schlechter als ein MacBook Air
"You can get a lot more done with iPad apps than with the paltry selection of tablet / touch-first apps available for the Surface. But, because Apple hasn’t made a great keyboard, the iPad Pro isn’t a complete replacement for a great laptop like the MacBook Air."
Schnell, teuer, nichts für Computer-Fans
Andrew Cunningham, Ars Technica
"The (relative) simplicity that comes with these limitations can even be a bonus rather than a shortcoming. That's just not true for me, and it's not going to be true of a lot of happy Mac or Windows users."
Fazit: Das iPad Pro ist schnell und kann viel, reicht Pros aber kaum als Ersatz für Computer. Durch seine Größe ist es auch nicht mobil. Dafür ist der separat erhältliche Zeichenstift toll.
Alternativen: Das Microsoft Surface Pro 3 ist zwar noch teurer als das iPad Pro, dafür gibt es nicht nur einen Touchscreen mit Apps, sondern oben drein noch einen vollwertigen PC. Wer das Arbeiten an einem Laptop gewöhnt ist und nicht auf Touchscreen oder Stylus angewiesen ist, fährt mit einem Laptop günstiger.