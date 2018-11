View this post on Instagram

After the MONUMENTS exhibition at the HG Contemporary Gallery in New York City, the Lorenzo il Magnifico Award from the president of the Florence Biennale, is the final proof, that I can indeed make a difference and achieve something in the serious art world, even though my path is unconventional. Real art is not about money or prices - it is about building bridges and forgetting old borders and ideologies. In the last months, I met people, who told me that my work is the first art which motivated them to visit a gallery. Also, I met curators and collectors who told me how happy they are to finally see something new. In spirit of all my success during the last three years, this is just the beginning. Give me another ten years to realize my bigger vision!