9. Stop being likable.

So lautet Chimamandas Rat für junge Frauen. Bei einer Rede am Wellesley College sagte sie: "All over the world, girls are raised to make themselves likeable, to twist themselves into shapes that suit other people (…) Don't do it. (…) The world is such a gloriously multifaceted, diverse place that there are people in the world who will like you, the real you, as you are."