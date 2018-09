View this post on Instagram

Head over to my facebook page for the rest of this hilarious shoot! Best. Family. Photos. Ever. My son, Levi, is autistic. He doesn't like having his photos taken because he gets uncomfortable with things like eye contact and smiling on command. So instead of begging and pleading for a few good photos, this year him and Lola went a different route. Why not let him wear a t-rex costume and make the best of it? 😂😂 #trex #familyphotography #cousins #JurassicPark #roamingmagnoliasphotography #gaphotographer #thisislove #acceptance