10 Szenen, in denen "Die Dinos" die perfekte Gesellschaftskritik liefern

I am personally not a fan. But whether you love him or hate him. You gotta admit Trump's resemblance to this triceratops is bizarre. #Trump #Dinosaurs #TheRealDonaldTrump Pls like & share on Yt too: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQmbttoxUeE ---UPDATE 1) Glad to see people are enjoying my Trump/Dino vid! 2) Are we allowed to start our own hashtag? #DINOTRUMP 3) Please support my work: https://www.patreon.com/Orf