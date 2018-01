Darum tragen "Star Wars"-Fans jetzt Schwangerschaftshosen

Wife: *for years wears my shirts, shorts, boxers, hoodies, hats, socks, shoes, gloves*

Me: *one time starts to put on her maternity pants to be shirtless Kylo Ren*

Wife: "DO NOT F%$!@*& PUT THOSE ON! NO! I'M SERIOUS!"

She is.#LastJedi #NoFun #DoubleStandard